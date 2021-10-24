434 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

NYSE:ROP opened at $487.20 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

