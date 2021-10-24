43,758 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $53,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

