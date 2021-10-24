54,000 Shares in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Purchased by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,251,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 858,900 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOB stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.10. GEE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

