$542.96 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to post sales of $542.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $539.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $544.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $487.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of DBX opened at $30.32 on Friday. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,548 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

