545,988 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by VGI Partners Ltd

VGI Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 545,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,569,000. Twitter makes up 3.0% of VGI Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. VGI Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Twitter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,162 shares of company stock worth $7,195,204. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of TWTR opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

