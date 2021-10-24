56,016 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,273.50 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

