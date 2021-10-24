$565.58 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report sales of $565.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.50 million to $670.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $317.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,098,340 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. 603,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,832. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 3.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

