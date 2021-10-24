$60.20 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post $60.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.90 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $53.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $237.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $239.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $226.27 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $230.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. 58,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,731. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $811.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 55.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.