$60.20 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post $60.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.90 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $53.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $237.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $239.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $226.27 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $230.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. 58,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,731. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $811.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 55.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

