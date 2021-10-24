$62.38 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post $62.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.02 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $49.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $247.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.40 million to $257.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $283.35 million, with estimates ranging from $277.49 million to $289.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. The business had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247,398 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 155,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.41.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.