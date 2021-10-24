64,370 Shares in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.23% of Vinco Ventures as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the first quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIG opened at $5.19 on Friday. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

