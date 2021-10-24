$660.24 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $660.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $663.60 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $599.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.15. 296,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $98.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,877,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

