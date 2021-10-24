75,534 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000. Regency Centers accounts for about 1.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

REG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.02. 389,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.26. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $71.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

