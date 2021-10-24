$8.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report $8.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.48 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 billion to $34.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.33 billion to $35.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $120.13. 286,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

