80,900 Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of First Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,725,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,836,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $4,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.97.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

