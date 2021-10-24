88mph Price Tops $82.19 on Major Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for approximately $82.19 or 0.00136228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $31.55 million and approximately $842,000.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00049286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.20 or 0.00204214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00100980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 398,082 coins and its circulating supply is 383,908 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

