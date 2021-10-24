$917.13 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report $917.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $866.70 million to $945.70 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $779.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 72.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 83.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.78. The stock had a trading volume of 227,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,772. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.83.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

