998 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $942,564,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 13,443.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AON by 60.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,976,000.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $320.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $321.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.91 and a 200 day moving average of $260.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.