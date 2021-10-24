ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB opened at $33.21 on Friday. ABB has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 37.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 198,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 53,987 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in ABB by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 238,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ABB by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ABB by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

