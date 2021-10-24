Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

ABT stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

