Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.55% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $30,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

