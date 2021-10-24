ACCO Brands (ACCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.60 million. On average, analysts expect ACCO Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $852.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.