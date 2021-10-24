ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 447.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

