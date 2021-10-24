ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) PT Set at €17.00 by Warburg Research

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.31% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ADV opened at €11.78 ($13.86) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $596.72 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12 month low of €6.10 ($7.18) and a 12 month high of €15.48 ($18.21).

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

