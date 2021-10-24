ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) PT Set at €17.00 by Warburg Research

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.31% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ADV opened at €11.78 ($13.86) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $596.72 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12 month low of €6.10 ($7.18) and a 12 month high of €15.48 ($18.21).
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile
See Also: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.