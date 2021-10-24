Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).
Shares of ADVM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 1,334,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,432. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $191.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
