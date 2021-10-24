Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in RLI by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in RLI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in RLI by 7.4% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.