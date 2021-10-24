Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $101,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $514,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $730.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

