Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.