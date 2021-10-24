aelf Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.48 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. aelf has a market cap of $316.56 million and approximately $17.48 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.43 or 0.00333004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00048645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00203564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00101336 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

