Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster Sells 10,000 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $79,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 870.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

