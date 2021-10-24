Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANNSF shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

ANNSF opened at $160.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $131.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

