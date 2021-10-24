Aeon (AEON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,874.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $4,874.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeon has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.90 or 0.00461100 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

