Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 193,949 shares.The stock last traded at $24.03 and had previously closed at $22.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 88.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

