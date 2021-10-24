Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $233.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities traded as high as $209.76 and last traded at $208.24, with a volume of 672305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.56.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,702,000. Vision Capital Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 129,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

