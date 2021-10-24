Allan H. Selig Buys 1,000 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $38.45.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth $66,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.