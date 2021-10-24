Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Up to $32.13

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $33.44. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 3,675 shares changing hands.
ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.
The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.
In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,141.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $1,538,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $98,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 89.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
