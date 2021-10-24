Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Up to $32.13

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $33.44. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 3,675 shares changing hands.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,141.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $1,538,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $98,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 89.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

