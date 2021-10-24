Alliance Global Partners Trims HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Target Price to C$5.00

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.74.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of TSE:HEXO opened at C$2.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.60. The stock has a market cap of C$583.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.61. HEXO has a one year low of C$2.07 and a one year high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.