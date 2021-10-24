Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 544,202 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,202 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.18% of The Mosaic worth $21,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,061,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 210,985 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE MOS opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

