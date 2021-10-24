Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $23.26 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,883 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $23,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,003,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 3,632.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 35,960 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,195,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,344,000 after buying an additional 56,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $164.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.31. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,681 shares of company stock worth $31,126,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

