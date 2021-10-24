Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $25.04 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Equifax were worth $25,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 6.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $268.28 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

