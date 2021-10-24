Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 496,503 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 369.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,503 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.56% of Sunnova Energy International worth $23,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 41.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,082,000 after acquiring an additional 248,237 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $757,000. Mirova increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 27.6% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,437. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

