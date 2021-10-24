Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 85,000 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 13,359.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $145.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

