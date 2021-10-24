Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 372,798 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 72.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,798 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $21,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,176,759. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $164.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.97 and its 200 day moving average is $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

