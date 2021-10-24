Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,887.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,751.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

