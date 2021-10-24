AlphaValue Lowers ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to Reduce

AlphaValue cut shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to a reduce rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML opened at $800.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $726.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $328.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

