Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.76. 445,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,999. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

