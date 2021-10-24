Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Skye Global Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Skye Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 25.4% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,408,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.23.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,335.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,381.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

