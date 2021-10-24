AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $39.24

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.24, but opened at $37.97. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 320,261 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.