American Campus Communities (ACC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts expect American Campus Communities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACC opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

