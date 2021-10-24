American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $187.08 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

