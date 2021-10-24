American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 328,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

